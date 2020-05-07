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Γ. Καραμπελιάς - Επιχειρείται αλλοίωση της Εθνικής και Ιστορικής Συνείδησης
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32 views • May 07, 2020
Ο Γιώργος Καραμπελιάς περιγράφει πως επιχειρείται δια του εθνικού εορτασμού για 200 χρόνια της επανάστασης η αλλοίωση της εθνικής και ιστορικής συνείδησης με παραποίηση της ιστορίας ώστε να επιστρέψουμε στην οθωμανική κατοχή
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