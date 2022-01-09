13-year old boy KILLED by VAXX POISON on New Year's Eve

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"Dear family and friends. Our son Jack had an unexplainable cardiac arrest on New Years Eve shortly after the ball dropped while playing with his friends. He is on life support at Children's Hospital in Philadelphia. and I have been by his side, holding his hand and praying for healing and hope. The outpouring of support has truly been what is keeping us going. I one you all and please pray for our son. God help us."
SOURCES:
1. https://www.bradleyfhmarlton.com/memorials/jack-thomas-odrain/4821019/index.php
2. https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-odrain-family
3. https://thecovidworld.com/shock-as-vaccinated-13-year-old-jack-thomas-odrain-passes-away-after-cardiac-arrest/
4. https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries/4300
5. 13-Year-Old Jack Thomas O’Drain Passes Away After "Unexplainable Cardiac Arrest", Dad - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JcH1whMV7U
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