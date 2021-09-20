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World Wide Rally for Freedom & Honolulu Mega March 4.0 - Press Conference
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30 views • September 20, 2021
On September 18, 2021, about 4,000 liberty loving people marched down Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki to celebrate freedom and protest medical tyranny, vaccine mandates and segregation. This is the press conference just before the march. This march is just one of many freedom rallies taking place all over the world on this day in more than 45 countries and 150 locations. Yet, did you hear about this on the mainstream news?
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://worldwidedemonstration.com
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #WeWillAllBeThere #NoVaxPassport
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://worldwidedemonstration.com
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #WeWillAllBeThere #NoVaxPassport
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