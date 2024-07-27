RT News July 27, 2024 2PM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 27, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
The IDF strikes a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Central Gaza, leaving 30 people dead, that's according to the enclave's heath ministry. Bearded men in dresses parodying Leonardo Da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' and what seemed to be the horseman of the apocalypse - Paris' Olympic Opening Ceremony is drawing Ooh La Las, but for all the wrong reasons. Russia's foreign minister warns of the risks of the NATO-led security system. Speaking at an ASEAN meeting in Laos he added that the West is now also trying to impose 'bloc-based confrontation' in the Asia-Pacific region.