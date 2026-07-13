Zero Moat, Infinite Hype: The Truth Behind the Upcoming AI IPOs

The AI gold rush is hitting the public markets, and everyone is betting on the "next big thing." But what happens when you look past the headlines? In today’s video, we’re breaking down why the much-hyped OpenAI and Anthropic IPOs might be the biggest financial traps of 2026. Despite multi-billion dollar valuations and massive enterprise adoption, the fundamental truth remains: these companies are burning cash, facing fierce competition, and—most importantly—they have no real economic moat. Are we witnessing the next tech revolution or the most expensive bubble in stock market history? In this video, I cover: Why the "first-mover advantage" in AI is rapidly evaporating. The truth about the $1 trillion valuation expectations for OpenAI and Anthropic. Why "no moat" means your investment could be at risk. The hidden costs of AI infrastructure that retail investors are ignoring. #OpenAI #Anthropic #Investing #AI #StockMarket #IPO #TechStocks #InvestingTips #ArtificialIntelligence #Finance