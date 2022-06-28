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MAGIX - Epic - 3
Senormusica81 Music
Senormusica81 Music
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0 view • June 28, 2022

This is one of seven 'epic' pieces I have written recently.


Epic-1, Epic-2, Epic-3, Epic -4, Mystic or Mythical, Adventure Music, Strings and Drums


All written in the same vein; I was imagining a roman legion besieging a great city.


I've been a musician since the first time I picked up a recorder (those plastic flute things) back in 3rd grade, joined the school band in 5th grade and went on to attend university on a musical scholarship. I've written over 150 unique pieces (not all completed or shared) since about 2003, these latest ones have all been written since April 18th, 2022 when I bought some music software again for the first time in 15 years. I've been on YouTube since 2017, figured I'd try posting on here also. These tracks are also posted on SoundCloud.



I would love to make music for a living, but I'm doing it for free currently, so hope you enjoy or find some use for them. If you use, please shoot me a link to what you post so I can see it :-)



YT Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL6OKVcpOYHHzcUgx0iwySDwxUTSuDQmrg

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-128075163/sets/magix-music-maker


I'm bad at naming songs, so usually the file name codes is what they get. If anyone has suggestions, I'm open to them.


All Tracks made with:

MAGIX Music Maker Pro 2022 edition

(and on the tracks I am playing guitar)

Zoom G1 Four FX processor

Tascam DP-008EX mixing board

Gibson Les Paul Special Model Electric Guitar.

Keywords
soundtrack musicepic musicmagix music makersenormusica81
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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