India (NIA) has detained six Ukrainian citizens & one American on suspicion of training terrorists for operations in Myanmar

The National Investigative Agency of India (NIA) has detained six Ukrainian citizens and one American on suspicion of training terrorists for operations in Myanmar, reports The Indian Express.

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Six Ukrainian citizens and one US citizen were arrested in India in a case of an international conspiracy

According to Indian media, this involves a network involved in supplying drones and equipment through Indian territory to Myanmar. The investigation believes that the equipment could have been used by armed groups in the region.

The arrests took place in several cities, including Delhi and Kolkata. The case was initiated under the article on terrorist activities. It is being conducted by the National Investigation Agency



