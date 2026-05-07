Redondo Beach police unlawfully order us to leave public center where Fauci speaking

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REDONDO BEACH CALIFORNIA POLICE UNLAWFULLY(USING THREAT OF FORCE AND FALSE ARREST)ORDER US TO LEAVE THE SIDEWALK AROUND THE REDONDO BEACH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, WHICH IS ALL PUBLIC PROPERTY, TO PREVENT US PEACEFULLY PROTESTING AND MY REPORTING ON THE MASS MURDERER FAUCI SPEAKING EVENT.





Investigative journalist/US national security analyst Jonathan Adler reporting at Fauci speaking event from City of Redondo Beach Peforming Arts Center

May 6th 2026

6-8pm PST





Redondo Beach California police tell our anti Fauci covid jab genocide group to leave the Redondo Beach performing arts center which is public property. This violated our 1A rights to freedom of speech and my right to report news also protected by the 1st Amendment and USC Title 18 section 242 which makes it a felony to use color of law to interfere with constitutionally protected activities.





Jonathan Adler

Investigative journalist, US national security analyst





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