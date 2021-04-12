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Dr. Hotze: Immune System, Not Experimental "Vaccines," Protect From COVID
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251 views • April 12, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, Dr. Steven Hotze explains that God gave everyone an immune system that works very well when an individual follows basic guidelines for eating and living healthy. By contrast, these experimental shots being peddled for COVID19 are very dangerous and should not be trusted, the prominent Texas doctor warned, citing lack of data and previous studies with this technology using animals. Dr. Hotze offers his advice on how to get your immune system functioning at an optimal level to keep you safe from the coronavirus and other threats.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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