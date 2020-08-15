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(POLISH SUBS) MARTIAL LAW COMING TO NEW ZEALAND (AND MAYBE ELSEWHERE) ON THE 1ST OF OCTOBER?
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36 views • August 15, 2020
THE TRUTH IS THAT MANY VIDEOS THAT ARE CIRCULATING THAT ARE TRUING TO PROMOTE FEAR AND PANIC BUT WE SHOULD ALSO CONSIDER THE POSSIBILITY THAT HERE IS A PLAN BY THE POWERS THAT BE AND ALL RUMORS SEEM TO BE POINTING OUT TOWARDS OCTOMBER OR NOVEMBER SO WE SHOULD BE CAUTIOUS.. (AND ALSO CHECK OUT THE DANGERS OF 5G THAT WAS INTSALLED DURING LOCKDOWN!)
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