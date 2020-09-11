COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity

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TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/covid911/
9/11, as we were told repeatedly in the days, weeks, and months after the attack, was the day that changed everything. And now a new event has come along to once again throw the world into chaos. But whereas the post-9/11 era introduced America to the concept of homeland security, the COVID-19 era is introducing the world to an altogether more abstract concept: biosecurity. This is the story of the COVID-911 security state.
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