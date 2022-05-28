© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Melbourne Protest 28 May 2022 - Drum Beat Heart Beat
Follow
0
Share
Report
54 views • May 28, 2022
At the start of today's freedom protest, a Police rep informed the drummers that after today they will be getting fined for noise pollution. This is ominous for future freedom protests because if the empassioned speech is anything to go by, the drummers are not going to stop because they are the heart beat of our march, with a God given pulse that touches and inspires many, both marches and onlookers.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.