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DONALD DEAKYNE A TRUE STORY COVID VAX CATASTROPHE - HE DID NOT HAVE ALL THE DATA HE SAYS
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320 views • July 28, 2021
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
But the data was out there. Would you have believed it if you heard it? Would you have blown it off or dug deeper to find real answers? Would you have waited to take it until you could find out more information. Would you even suspect that MSM and the CDC are murderous organizations. Cognitive Dissonance is a wall of steel it would seem with most people.
Source: https://www.c19vaxreactions.com
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
But the data was out there. Would you have believed it if you heard it? Would you have blown it off or dug deeper to find real answers? Would you have waited to take it until you could find out more information. Would you even suspect that MSM and the CDC are murderous organizations. Cognitive Dissonance is a wall of steel it would seem with most people.
Source: https://www.c19vaxreactions.com
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