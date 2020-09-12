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9/11 TRUTH: 15 YEARS LATER [2016] - RICHARD GAGE (VIDEO)
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127 views • September 12, 2020
Josh Sigurdson talks with RICHARD GAGE of Architects and Engineers For 9/11 Truth about where we're at in our battle to hold those truly involved in 9/11 accountable and to get out the plethora of information which proves the official story of 9/11 to be a COMPLETE LIE, 15 years later. Richard Gage has been demanding answers for years alongside countless architects and engineers, first responders, pilots and victim family members. A large percentage of the public doesn't even know a 3rd tower fell on 9/11. 3 buildings, 2 planes, one lie as the saying goes.
How did a 47 story skyscraper with a few office fires fall at free-fall speed into its footprint?
Why was there thermite and nano-thermite found on the scene?
Why were steal beams apparently cut on an angle?
How could steel melt at far lower temperatures than it scientifically is supposed to?
Why was the evidence shipped off to China?
What happened to the paperwork in the towers on the trillions of dollars announced lost by Donald Rumsfeld the day before?
Why was the hole in the pentagon smaller in width than the actual plane?
Why was there only one video frame of the plane coming in when the Pentagon has one of the highest surveillance systems in the world?
How did a pilot that failed flight school pull a maneuver that most professional pilots couldn't pull off?
Why did Larry Silverstein walk away with a massive profit after 9/11?
All these questions and more are answered as Richard Gage breaks down the countless lies within the official story as he pushes for a new (real) investigation!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Richard Gage at Architects and Engineers
http://www.911blueprintfortruth.org/
Josh Sigurdson at World Alternative Media (WAM) on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
How did a 47 story skyscraper with a few office fires fall at free-fall speed into its footprint?
Why was there thermite and nano-thermite found on the scene?
Why were steal beams apparently cut on an angle?
How could steel melt at far lower temperatures than it scientifically is supposed to?
Why was the evidence shipped off to China?
What happened to the paperwork in the towers on the trillions of dollars announced lost by Donald Rumsfeld the day before?
Why was the hole in the pentagon smaller in width than the actual plane?
Why was there only one video frame of the plane coming in when the Pentagon has one of the highest surveillance systems in the world?
How did a pilot that failed flight school pull a maneuver that most professional pilots couldn't pull off?
Why did Larry Silverstein walk away with a massive profit after 9/11?
All these questions and more are answered as Richard Gage breaks down the countless lies within the official story as he pushes for a new (real) investigation!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Richard Gage at Architects and Engineers
http://www.911blueprintfortruth.org/
Josh Sigurdson at World Alternative Media (WAM) on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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