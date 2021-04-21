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Το COVID είναι ιάσιμο - Εισαγωγή στην Ivermectin
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20 views • April 21, 2021
Αυτό το σύντομο βίντεο, διάρκειας μόλις 4 λεπτών, περιγράφει τη χρήση του Ivermectin για τη θεραπεία COVID-19. Αυτό είναι ένα καλά δοκιμασμένο, πολύ ασφαλές φάρμακο, εγκεκριμένο από το FDA για πολλά χρόνια με σχεδόν 100% ποσοστό θεραπείας για τη λοίμωξη COVID-19. Μπορεί επίσης να χρησιμοποιηθεί για προφύλαξη. Δεν υπάρχει ανάγκη για ακριβά, επικίνδυνα και μη δοκιμασμένα εμβόλια. Θα μπορούσαμε όλοι να επιστρέψουμε στη ζωή τώρα. https://vimeo.com/459339859 και https://covidiscurable.com
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