THE SECRET TO SURVIVING THE GREAT TRIBULATION

People are becoming more aware of a looming threat to our world. Catastrophes such as climate change, pandemics, and abuses of power are already causing great suffering to millions of people. How do we get God's protection in these troubling times? And what can we do to prepare for even worse times, and the Great Tribulation spoken of in Bible prophecy? This video provides the answer... if you're willing to hear it.
