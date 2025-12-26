Gay NSA 🌈✡️ end to Christianity, Domestic Spying & Espionage? 👺

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/115656378548443603 click on @SvenVonErick to go to newest posts. I am same handle on X, formerly Twitter. I do not monitor comments here. Feel free to send me text or keave voicemail. If you expect answer or text back, who are you? Where are you? What do you want, & how did you get my number? #WBNemesis I plan on writing more screenplays & books on this subject.
Steven G. Erickson
215 S. Broadway Suite 217
Salem, NH 03079
1 706 740 9324.