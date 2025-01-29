BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trumptichrist
The John Stone Club
The John Stone Club
90 views • 3 months ago

An imaginative interpretation of a poem, presented for entertainment purposes only.



The Second Coming

by W. B. Yeats

Written 1919



Turning and turning in the widening gyre

The falcon cannot hear the falconer;

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity.


Surely some revelation is at hand;

Surely the Second Coming is at hand.

The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out

When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi

Troubles my sight: somewhere in sands of the desert

A shape with lion body and the head of a man,

A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,

Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it

Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds.

The darkness drops again; but now I know

That twenty centuries of stony sleep

Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,

And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,

Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?



Wikipedia contributors. (2025, January 22). The Second Coming (poem). Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Second_Coming_(poem)

Keywords
trumpmessiahprophecythird templeww3magaantichristmoshiachendtimesnoahidewwiiiinaugurationgogmagogmuskendtimeelon
