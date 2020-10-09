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Joe Dirt Biden - Slight Indian Accent
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37 views • October 09, 2020
BIDEN: "As you know, I've got a lot of support from Indians."
UNKNOWN: "And more to come, I think."
BIDEN: "I've had a great relationship in Delaware. The largest growth in population is Indian Americans moving from India. You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin' Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent to put — I'm not joking."
#bidenindianaccent #slightindianaccent #biden711 #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #bidendenial #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro
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UNKNOWN: "And more to come, I think."
BIDEN: "I've had a great relationship in Delaware. The largest growth in population is Indian Americans moving from India. You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin' Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent to put — I'm not joking."
#bidenindianaccent #slightindianaccent #biden711 #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #bidendenial #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro
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