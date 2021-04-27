© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
*Censored on YouTube* Brutal corona police state in Germany
Follow
0
Share
Report
214 views • April 27, 2021
The new world order Covid19 state beats the great reset into the civilian population.
The police punches mercilessly unarmed elderly, pregnant woman and disabled people in wheelchairs!
Footage from peaceful protests against the covid1984 great reset in Germany.
The police punches mercilessly unarmed elderly, pregnant woman and disabled people in wheelchairs!
Footage from peaceful protests against the covid1984 great reset in Germany.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.