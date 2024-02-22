187 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Sunday Proposal, Sooner Than We Think? Texas Border- Neuralink

In Episode 187 we discuss the importance of Present Truth. When the truth is hidden under a pile of mud by the twisting thereof, it is necessary to uncover it, polish it and present it for what it is, truth. The Bible and Spirit of Prophecy make it clear that the commandment-keeping people of God are heading for a confrontation with the Dragon, the Beast, and the Image of the Beast, and that the Mark of the Beast, Sunday observance, will be enforced on everyone. Are we closer than we think?

