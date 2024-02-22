187 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Sunday Proposal, Sooner Than We Think? Texas Border- Neuralink

In Episode 187 we discuss the importance of Present Truth. When the truth is hidden under a pile of mud by the twisting thereof, it is necessary to uncover it, polish it and present it for what it is, truth. The Bible and Spirit of Prophecy make it clear that the commandment-keeping people of God are heading for a confrontation with the Dragon, the Beast, and the Image of the Beast, and that the Mark of the Beast, Sunday observance, will be enforced on everyone. Are we closer than we think?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.