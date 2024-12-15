BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️2 Russian oil tankers snap in half🚢 off the coast of Kerch from strong storm - video shows 1, info
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
281 views • 4 months ago

❗️Russian oil tanker snaps in half off the coast of Kerch.

It is known that another vessel, the tanker Volgoneft-239, was damaged in the same area due to a strong storm. It is also carrying more than four tons of fuel oil, with 14 people on board, media reports. 

❗️There are more than 8 thousand tons of fuel oil on board the two tankers that sank in the Kerch Strait. They may spill into the Kerch Strait. 

Preliminary, the Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239 sank after waves broke them in half.  

Each of the tankers had more than 4,000 tons of fuel oil on board. 

There were 27 people on the tankers. At the moment, 8 people have been rescued: they are being taken away by helicopter. So far, none of the rescued people have been injured. 

More here, article: 

https://tribune.com.pk/story/2516184/russian-oil-tanker-breaks-apart-in-storm-spilling-oil-into-kerch-strait-1-dead

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
