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Absolute Proof - Mike Lindell's new documentary proving election fraud!
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34 views • February 09, 2021
Here are credentialed expert witness' showing beyond a doubt that President Trump won the election. Please watch and send this to everyone you know. We are about to witness the biggest turnover America has ever experienced. Buckle up, it's going to be a exciting time in history!
Glory to God and his son Jesus!
Glory to God and his son Jesus!
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