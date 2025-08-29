WHAT THE BLEEP IS REALLY GOING ON!?!

















We do most of our sessions by phone but also can do Whatsapp, Signal, or Facebook Messenger as well by voice with no video.













​A quick Energy Clearing Chakra Alignment can be done in 15 minutes or so and the recommended donation is $50.













Most Aura Readings-Lifepath/Biofield Tuning/Energy Work-Instruction/Channeling-Contacting Ancestors-Higher Self/Spiritual Coaching/Medical Intuitive sessions take 30-45 minutes and the typical donations range from $100-$150.













​As far as a Vedic Birth Chart goes we need date, place, and exact time of birth to be accurate. It usually takes some time to put together a chart and then the session which includes Biofield Tuning/Energy Work takes 45-60 minutes typically. Most people donate $150-$250 for a chart and session.













Since spots book up quickly we ask for the donation in advance to secure your timeslot.













We look forward to working with you!













Namaste!





