God Just Gave Us A Couple Words

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Impromptu video at the End: there will be something like an explosion, the scales will fall off the people. The American people will come to their sound minds again knowing right from wrong. The will easily love and worship God. Those who should be in the shadows will go back into the shadows. Others will come to Justice. Such a revival that it will be easy to correct the laws in America to be just and fair to everyone.