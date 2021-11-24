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THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 19 (subtítulos español)
vari3dad3s
vari3dad3s
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314 views • November 24, 2021

Will you buy me a coffee for my work? Thank you very much!!!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fruitlivev

¿Me invitas a un café por mi trabajo?... Muchas Gracias!!!

Part 19: Covid-19: Part 2 of multiple episodes about the biggest medical scam of all times. By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter Music: Alexander Nakarada, AShamaluev This is part 19 of God-knows-how-many-parts-in-total. Part 20 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready. If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/ We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible... Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal And don't forget to subscribe to www.fallcabal.com Vari3dad3S Español: Parte 19: Covid-19: Parte 2 de varios episodios sobre la mayor estafa médica de todos los tiempos. Por Janet Ossebaard y Cyntha Koeter Música: Alexander Nakarada, AShamaluev Esta es la parte 19 de Dios sabe cuántas partes en total. La parte 20 se subirá en cuanto esté lista. Si te ha gustado esta parte, considera apoyar nuestro trabajo: https://www.fallcabal.com/ Hacemos estos documentales sin cobrar, así que cualquier donación, por pequeña que sea, es bienvenida. Así podremos seguir dando nuestro trabajo al mundo de forma gratuita, para despertar al mayor número de personas posible... Únete a nuestra plataforma FallCabal Telegram (inglés/holandés) para recibir actualizaciones diarias gratuitas: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal Y no olvides suscribirte a www.fallcabal.com

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