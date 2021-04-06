Fabricating Jesus: How the Cults Distort the Gospel of Christ

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Who IS Jesus according to Mormonism, the Watchtower, Islam, and Christianity? They all have contradictory teachings when it comes to "Jesus," so how can we know who is right and who is wrong? This video will divide Truth from error. A presentation that Tony created to give at an evangelism conference in 2018. And here's Ep. 21 of our TV Show & Podcast which was about "Fabricating Jesus" as well: https://www.bitchute.com/video/w3nDf7xeYDQR/
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