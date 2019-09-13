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Obama Not in Gitmo!
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209 views • September 13, 2019
Obama Not in Gitmo! See where Obama went in approval of Sharia Law homosexual executions! Clearly, Obama became president deceiving the leftist gay vote and brought in 14 more White House Muslim Sharia Law staffers. But the leftist gays are not supported by Obama as seen in this rare video....
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