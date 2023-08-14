Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Superb Work of EW Systems and VKS Allowed Russia To Discover and Destroy The Lair of Mercenaries
channel image
The Prisoner
8675 Subscribers
Shop now
227 views
Published Yesterday

Three days have passed since the destruction of the 'Reikartz Hotel' in Zaporizhzhia. And this incident is becoming overgrown with new details. Every day an inconvenient truth comes to the surface, which irritates not only the Kyiv authorities but also the Western media. While Western media continue to claim that Russia once again destroyed a civilian building where innocent people died, it became known that this building housed the real lair of foreign mercenaries.

***************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
mercszaporizhzhiareikartz hoteliskander-k

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket