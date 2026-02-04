BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Healthcare System 'Trump Card' That Keeps You a Customer for Life (Unless You Wake Up)
Healing the Body
Healing the BodyCheckmark Icon
676 followers
1
67 views • 14 hours ago

It's despicable, but this 'sleight of hand' by healthcare system professionals deteriorates the health of everyone they treat for chronic disease and keeps them customers for life.

* Schedule a free program consult with Derek, here: https://healingthebody.ca/free-program-consultation-derek-henry/

* Get a variety of organic and lab-verified supplements from the Health Ranger Store, here: https://bit.ly/3gptg21

The views and services offered by Healing the Body are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical service, but as an alternative for those who are seeking solutions for better health. We do not claim to diagnose, treat, prevent, or cure any disease, but simply help you make physical and mental changes in your own body in order to help your body heal itself.



Keywords
natural curesliesdiabetesradiationchemotherapycurehigh cholesterolremedieshigh blood pressureautoimmune diseaseroot causemetformincorticosteroidsnsaidsstatin side effectsbeta blockershealthcare systemtrump cardhow to get off prescription medicationstreating the symptomslifelong customerfor profit system
