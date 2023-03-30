Create New Account
Jonne Masselink - Evolution of Windows Error Sounds 1985-2020 | 432hz [hd 720p]
72 views
channel image
PSECmedia
Published Yesterday |

 Windows 1.01 (1985)Windows 2.03 (1987)

Windows 3.0 (1990)

Windows 3.1 (1992)

Windows NT 3.1 (1993)

Windows NT Workstation 3.5 (1994)

Windows NT Server 3.51 (1995)

Windows NT Workstation 3.51 (1995)

Windows 95 (1995)

Windows NT Workstation 4.0 (1996)

Windows NT Workstation 5.0 (1997)

Windows 98 (1998)

Windows 2000 (1999)

Windows Neptune (1999)

Windows ME (2000)

Windows Whistler (2001)

Windows XP (2001)

Windows Server 2003 (2003)

Windows Server 2003 UK (2003)

Windows Longhorn (2003)

Windows Vista (2006)

Windows Server 2008 (2008)

Windows 7 (2009)

Windows Server 2012 (2012)

Windows 8 (2012)

Windows 8.1 (2013)

Windows 10 (2015)

Windows Server 2016 (2016)

Windows Server 2019 (2018)

Windows 11 (2020)


Hashtags: #operating #system #microsoft #windows #sounds

Metatags Space Separated: operating system microsoft windows sounds

Metatags Comma Separated: operating, system, microsoft, windows, sounds



WATCH / DOWNLOAD --


Original On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFjruJVoTrY

Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/a3juSPuYhdFE/

Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1488093688587358217?referrer=psecdocumentary

Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Jonne-Masselink---Evolution-of-Windows-Error-Sounds-1985-2020---432hz--hd-720p-:1?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2ffzhq-jonne-masselink-evolution-of-windows-error-sounds-1985-2020-432hz-hd-720p.html

Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/aKSXXpe

Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/8f3503fb-a49a-4cb4-8420-8ab6c4227843

Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/O4WWjknBtpJfPgT

Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=4229cc723238bc5ddbb683329e6e025d9915fa3f935cb9ab05562f9938927646&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/125759_windows-1-01-1985-windows-2-03-1987-windows-3-0-1990-windows-3-1-1992-windows-nt.html



PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --


LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#



Keywords
windowsmicrosoftsystemsoundsoperating

