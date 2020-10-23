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10.23.20. VIRGINIA HOUSING AND EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES
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5 views • October 23, 2020
10-23-20 VIRGINIA HOUSING
RRHA – RICHMOND
ALL PROJECT BASED SEC 8 IS OPEN
PAGE LINK: https://www.rrha.com/housing/hcvp/
***
James City County Housing to Open Waiting List for Mainstream Vouchers
Oct. 29, 2020
PAGE LINK FOR PUBLIC NOTICE:
https://jamescitycountyva.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=4271
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “VIRGINIA AFFORDABLE RENTALS” PAGE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/virginia-affordable-rentals/
***
10-23-20 VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT
RRHA – RICHMOND EMPLOYMENT
https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=277afcde-15c0-4080-9d00-311b80c2bfc9&;ccId=19000101_000001&type=MP&lang=en_US
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT” PAGE:
http://www.homelesstoindependence.org/virginia-employment/
******
THERE IS ALSO A VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFORMATION ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:
https://youtu.be/khtWjMLUuPg
AND FULL EMAIL:
https://conta.cc/2HrLdOp
TY4 SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC & THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
RRHA – RICHMOND
ALL PROJECT BASED SEC 8 IS OPEN
PAGE LINK: https://www.rrha.com/housing/hcvp/
***
James City County Housing to Open Waiting List for Mainstream Vouchers
Oct. 29, 2020
PAGE LINK FOR PUBLIC NOTICE:
https://jamescitycountyva.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=4271
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “VIRGINIA AFFORDABLE RENTALS” PAGE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/virginia-affordable-rentals/
***
10-23-20 VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT
RRHA – RICHMOND EMPLOYMENT
https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=277afcde-15c0-4080-9d00-311b80c2bfc9&;ccId=19000101_000001&type=MP&lang=en_US
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT” PAGE:
http://www.homelesstoindependence.org/virginia-employment/
******
THERE IS ALSO A VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFORMATION ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:
https://youtu.be/khtWjMLUuPg
AND FULL EMAIL:
https://conta.cc/2HrLdOp
TY4 SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC & THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
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