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A Doctor's Testimony Reveals That Hospitals Are Being Paid To Kill Their Patients
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4922 views • January 25, 2022
Doctor Peterson Pierre, M.D. reveals that the Cares Act is providing payments and many bonus payments to hospitals for various stages of covid diagnosis and treatments including bonuses for marking death certificates as a death caused by covid and even coroner's are getting bonuses. Also the center for Medicare and Medicaid services is waiving patient rights which together makes for a deadly combination and why so many people have been dying in hospitals everywhere.
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