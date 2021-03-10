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123 report 10-3-2021 royal baby mama drama
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21 views • March 10, 2021
Megan and Harry are pompas ungrateful pricks... "Let them (the leftests) eat themselves!"
Only ppl that owe slaves descendents reparation are the tribes that sold them into slavery! We freed yoyr ancestors after paying your ppl for your ancestors... Who's the real bad guy, take it up with them...
Only ppl that owe slaves descendents reparation are the tribes that sold them into slavery! We freed yoyr ancestors after paying your ppl for your ancestors... Who's the real bad guy, take it up with them...
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