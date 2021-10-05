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PFIZER'S INSIDE MAN [2021-10-04] - POLLY ST. GEORGE (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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396 views • October 05, 2021
PFIZER'S INSIDE MAN [2021-10-04] - POLLY ST. GEORGE (VIDEO)

More on the Global Mafia and how they are gaming the system. This is also a 'rant' video about those people who absolutely refuse to go after the players behind this attempted genocide.

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m

ADOLF HITLER: THE MAN WHO FOUGHT AGAINST THE NEW WORLD ORDER TAKEOVER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QmKcLF4GGv5l/

ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ThOVk0CQAqD/

NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rHVljnZ61Vtc/

THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U14b2LI5aXEi/

ADOLF HITLER WARNED HUMANITY BUT WE DIDN'T LISTEN!!! (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a9JBjvxL2MWp/

HITLER'S WAR?: WHAT THE HISTORIANS NEGLECT TO MENTION [2009] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rTaNbHRPy8u9/

6,000,000 LIES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jka8GggwBHl1/

QUESTIONING THE HOLOCAUST: WHY WE BELIEVED THE LIE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MFo8qmeyp2QI/

EXPOSES TRUE HISTORY OF WWI, WWII, ADOLF HITLER & JEWS [1961]- BENJAMIN H. FREEDMAN (AUDIO SPEECH)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qIcMGFv6WboK/

THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION [1903] (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/

THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/

KHAZARIAN MAFIA: THE TRUE RULERS OF THE WORLD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NEvFpIbBTToM/

THE HIDDEN HISTORY OF THE INCREDIBLY EVIL KHAZARIAN MAFIA [2015] - PRESTON JAMES (AUDIO ARTICLE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/foCOmc8JGC9O/

THE HIDDEN TYRANNY (THE ROSENTHAL DOCUMENT) [1976] - HAROLD WALLACE ROSENTHAL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XClmyNOpLbCQ/

HOW HOSPITALS ARE KILLING US! [2021-09-17] - POLLY ST. GEORGE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PD7PgzlLYMjq/

Polly St. George @ Amazing Polly
https://amazingpolly.net/

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Keywords
big pharmamedical mafiagenocidenew world orderdepopulation agendaplandemicscamdemicmrna bioweapon
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy