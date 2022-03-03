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Episode 189 - The Truth About February 2022
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44 views • March 03, 2022
The news cycle in February 2022 was dominated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the trucker convoy in Canada and the end of Covid. Buried beneath the headline was unprecedented levels of authoritarianism, corporate censorship, hypocrisy, lies and propaganda.
Tom Brady and Joe Rogan got their share of headlines during the month as did BLM, Lia Thomas and John Durham.
Tom Brady and Joe Rogan got their share of headlines during the month as did BLM, Lia Thomas and John Durham.
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