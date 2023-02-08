https://gettr.com/post/p27np4fe7bd

2/7/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: The low-cost and weaponized CCP-made balloons could be purchased at Taobao.com at any time; it is a mystery for the U.S. regarding the numbers of similar asymmetric weapons being deployed around the United States. Will the US still hope to solve these issues with diplomatic and political means?

2/7/2023 文贵盖特：成本低廉且可武器化的中共气球，可在淘宝上随意购买；中共在美国周围到底布置了多少这样的不对称武器？这对美国是个谜，美国还奢望用外交和政治方式来解决问题吗？

