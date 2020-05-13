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Using their own words, Dr. Birx explains how they inflate COVID-19 deaths to spread fear 2 control U
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41 views • May 13, 2020
Hospitals have been closed down except for COVID patients. These hospitals are losing massive amounts of money and will go bankrupt due to the fake news-induced hoax panic. So, hospitals have been inflating death count by calling all deaths COVID19 deaths to get more money out of the federal gov’t. Feds give hospitals 3 times the money when patient labeled with COVID19, and more if put on a respirator! This is being abused to steal money.
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