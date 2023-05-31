Debt-ceiling Deal Enrages Freedom Caucus; FBI Director Will Be Held in Contempt

The House Freedom Caucus has come out with guns blazing at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s compromised debt-ceiling deal. But will it be enough to derail the deal? Also, the House will hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress for refusing to hand over a document with supposed details of President Biden’s corruption; trans terrorists target Target with bomb threats over the retailer pulling some LGBTQ merchandise off the shelves; and a Finnish nuclear power facility significantly cut back production after it proved too efficient.

In the second half of the show, William F. Jasper discusses his recent deep dive on Henry Kissinger, “Kissinger at 100: More Than Half a Century of Treachery, Betrayal, and Treason”; and Steve Bonta and Gary Benoit discuss the primary purpose of government.