Bill Barr Did Nothing!
CSPOAofficial
Published a month ago

There are those in power that are more interested in the unification of a One-World government than in protecting the United States.

Dr. Lyle Rapacki spoke at our press conference about evidence found and presented to Bill Barr and he chose to do nothing. These people are NOT getting away with it.

🦅 Learn More & Help Restore Liberty With The CSPOA Posse at http://CSPOA.org/join

sam bushman cspoa news dr lyle rapacki bill barr did nothing

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
