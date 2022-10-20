Bill Barr Did Nothing!

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There are those in power that are more interested in the unification of a One-World government than in protecting the United States.
Dr. Lyle Rapacki spoke at our press conference about evidence found and presented to Bill Barr and he chose to do nothing. These people are NOT getting away with it.
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