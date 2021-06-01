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D.I.D. people have horcrux soul fragment in many human & alien & hybrid clone avatar on many planets
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95 views • June 01, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021).
Soul fragmentation reintegration healing method for our allies
In order to reintegrate your soul if you have an Illuminati SRA (satanic ritual abuse) Draco nephilim descendant witches’ fragmented mind, you need to either remotely terminate the clone that the sliver of your soul is in or cut yourself off from the clone because you are quantum entanglement connected with its thoughts. Once your alien or human or hybrid or cross-breed clone avatar body dies, your soul fragment immediately returns to the original body that is either in stasis or living. A person may have horcrux soul fragments in clone bodies living in many different timelines, in both this God’s timeline and other real but not true timelines. Their clone bodies may be time traveled through the Floo Network wormhole portal star gates into the past or present or living simultaneously in this present time along with you. Your horcrux soul fragment may be in multiple clone avatar bodies at the same time, such as a five year old child sex slave for the elites, or a super soldier cybernetic augmented soldier in the space fleets or Mars planet cities or Nazi 4th Reich Ceres planet or some other planet, or a human prostitute on one of the Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien globalist elites’ planets, or a human meat livestock food for many of the nephilim & chimera alien Satanist pedophile cannibal species, or a Nazi SS spy in the U.S. Navy or CIA or Chinese communist party or Iranian army or Israeli government, or a successful CEO of an Illuminati company on earth and Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate executive on Mars planet, or an Illuminati space fleet assassin reptilian hybrid, or a church pastor, or an LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) boyfriend for one of the Draco avatar globalist elites, or thousands of other fragmented horcrux souls at the same time in both male and female LGBTPB bodies. This creates a multiple personality disorder (MPD) or dissociative identity disorder (DID) and gender identity disorder (GID), because you are still connected to those clone avatar bodies. Nephilim & chimera alien demon spirits enter into these fragments and use them to kill, rape, steal, pillage and spy. People will have recall memories of all these horcrux clone avatar bodies, just like in their Illuminati propaganda movie “Avatar” and “Harry Potter,” or if that clone is still alive, you would still be quantum entangled with it. Repent of your occult and ancestors' witchcraft. The Dracos do not like to kill a clone spy, because if they execute the spy, all the secret information memory of that clone avatar would return to its original body. The Nazis manufactured their first generation of super soldiers in their Antarctic base 211 where all the Nazi German officers and New Age Nazi Vril witches moved to before moving to their Ceres planet cities and cities on thousands of other planets in the 1930s. End of transmission… Satan Lucifer had to flood God’s churches with millions and millions of his “Jesus movement” non-human nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist witches and Jezebel’s religious people, in order to destroy the church first, so that he can bring back all his fallen angel devils from the abyss to exterminate the human homo-sapiens specie just like in Noah’s Atlantis days. We real Christians are outnumbered a million to one by these Satan Lucifer’s religious Christian hordes, but if God is for us who can stand against us? End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Soul fragmentation reintegration healing method for our allies
In order to reintegrate your soul if you have an Illuminati SRA (satanic ritual abuse) Draco nephilim descendant witches’ fragmented mind, you need to either remotely terminate the clone that the sliver of your soul is in or cut yourself off from the clone because you are quantum entanglement connected with its thoughts. Once your alien or human or hybrid or cross-breed clone avatar body dies, your soul fragment immediately returns to the original body that is either in stasis or living. A person may have horcrux soul fragments in clone bodies living in many different timelines, in both this God’s timeline and other real but not true timelines. Their clone bodies may be time traveled through the Floo Network wormhole portal star gates into the past or present or living simultaneously in this present time along with you. Your horcrux soul fragment may be in multiple clone avatar bodies at the same time, such as a five year old child sex slave for the elites, or a super soldier cybernetic augmented soldier in the space fleets or Mars planet cities or Nazi 4th Reich Ceres planet or some other planet, or a human prostitute on one of the Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien globalist elites’ planets, or a human meat livestock food for many of the nephilim & chimera alien Satanist pedophile cannibal species, or a Nazi SS spy in the U.S. Navy or CIA or Chinese communist party or Iranian army or Israeli government, or a successful CEO of an Illuminati company on earth and Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate executive on Mars planet, or an Illuminati space fleet assassin reptilian hybrid, or a church pastor, or an LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) boyfriend for one of the Draco avatar globalist elites, or thousands of other fragmented horcrux souls at the same time in both male and female LGBTPB bodies. This creates a multiple personality disorder (MPD) or dissociative identity disorder (DID) and gender identity disorder (GID), because you are still connected to those clone avatar bodies. Nephilim & chimera alien demon spirits enter into these fragments and use them to kill, rape, steal, pillage and spy. People will have recall memories of all these horcrux clone avatar bodies, just like in their Illuminati propaganda movie “Avatar” and “Harry Potter,” or if that clone is still alive, you would still be quantum entangled with it. Repent of your occult and ancestors' witchcraft. The Dracos do not like to kill a clone spy, because if they execute the spy, all the secret information memory of that clone avatar would return to its original body. The Nazis manufactured their first generation of super soldiers in their Antarctic base 211 where all the Nazi German officers and New Age Nazi Vril witches moved to before moving to their Ceres planet cities and cities on thousands of other planets in the 1930s. End of transmission… Satan Lucifer had to flood God’s churches with millions and millions of his “Jesus movement” non-human nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist witches and Jezebel’s religious people, in order to destroy the church first, so that he can bring back all his fallen angel devils from the abyss to exterminate the human homo-sapiens specie just like in Noah’s Atlantis days. We real Christians are outnumbered a million to one by these Satan Lucifer’s religious Christian hordes, but if God is for us who can stand against us? End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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