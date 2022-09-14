Create New Account
The Virtues of Trump | Mark Levin Show
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Six years ago, Donald Trump stunned the world with his landmark Presidential win. As he embarked upon a war against the entrenched government bureaucracy, American Marxists and the Progressive Left, he exposed their hidden agenda to indoctrinate our kids and remake American society. His bruising style was criticized by many, even as his policies were lauded. Now, Mark showcases an eloquent argument in support of everything that Trump accomplished. And it sets the table for why Trump might still be the best candidate to run in 2024.

