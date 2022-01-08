Dr. Robert Malone Says Tony Fauci Has No Integrity. He Lies All the Time

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01/04/2022 Dr. Robert Malone: Tony Fauci has no integrity. He lies all the time. We’re all going to get infected. Probably the only ones that won’t have some degree of symptoms from this in the United States are going to be the ones that have natural immunity, and still a fraction of those are going to get infected.