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Trump, first lady pay their respects to late Justice Stevens
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6 views • July 22, 2019
The body of Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens lies in repose in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court; Stevens died at age 99 having served nearly 35 years as a justice. #FoxNews
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