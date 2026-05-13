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EVIL: 17 babies left to die after born-alive abortions in Canada
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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Credits to Press for truth (Dan Dicks)


17 babies were left to die after born-alive abortions in the ‘conservative’ province of Alberta! How evil can this world be?


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godbabiesyeshuaabortionsson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalbertaalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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