A Father’s Discipline

The Father disciplines those He loves, to get our attention, to direct, instruct, correct and chasten His children and ultimately fulfill His perfect purpose in our lives and on the earth. Enemy attacks come so that we would teshuva, “to turn” to our only Hope, to repent, and to seek our God where salvation comes. How can death, sickness, upheavals work to draw us closer to God? Great adversity comes to our lives and to the Nation to wake us up to what truly matters – to teach, humble, and cause us to surrender to God. He is creating a New Heavens and New Earth, which is our hope to endure in these times. As we return to God, He establishes His Kingdom come in us, AMEN!



Jeremiah 5:6-8, 5:18-26, 51:37-39, 52:4-11

Psalms 19:9-12

Psalm 126

Revelation 22:20, 12:11