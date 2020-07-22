How To Install Berkey Stainless Steel™ Spigot Correctly

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It's heavy duty 304 food grade stainless steel and it will make your system look incredible!
Berkey's Stainless Steel Spigot will fit with all the stainless steel systems and makes the Berkey look more unified.
Watch this video carefully and share it with anyone who has a Berkey® or plans on getting one soon.
RESOURCES & LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:
https://www.berkeycleanwater.com/collections/berkey-water-filter-accessories/products/berkey-stainless-steel-spigot
https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0345/8501/8505/files/Stainless-Spigot-Assembly-Instructions.pdf?v=1595259753
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Sign up for my FREE Berkey® Water Filter Buying Guide and Receive a Future Discount Code
https://www.berkeycleanwater.com/pages/free-gift
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Have you been thinking of getting a new Berkey® but you’re not sure where to start and you're tired of wasting time on the wrong websites?
Let me be your guide!
I'll show you the right steps on how to find the best for your situation.
Contact me: https://www.berkeycleanwater.com
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Follow Berkey and get info on water purification
hhttps://gab.com/Berkeywaterfilters
https://parler.com/profile/berkeycleanwater/posts
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