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David Icke on the Perception Deception - Life in the Simulation - non-human, Reptilian Control of Human Society - Live Tonight 091322
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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I'm sharing this video from Brendan D. Murphy on YouTube. The following is the description from this video.

David Icke on the Perception Deception: Life in the Simulation

David Icke, long considered by many to be the foremost expositor on the “global conspiracy”, has been writing books for decades warning that current events were coming.

Icke has, through the course of many books and public appearances, has laid out the background to what he calls the ‘Global Cult’ which operates across borders to advance a long-planned agenda for total human control.

ℹ️ You'll Learn:

- David’s attitude towards the pursuit of truth and others’ perceptions of him

- What we have to become to end the global manipulation and see beyond the simulation

- David’s thoughts on the original/prime earth and the Gnostic view of our simulation

- The link between our earth-reality simulation, archontic control, and AI and what he thinks the AI agenda is

- Why the Elite only need the PERCEPTION of a v!-rus and not a real one to re-engineer the world

- The way the global ruling cult operates and thinks - and the obliviousness and idiocy of most in the system

- About the way humans were altered (limited) many millennia ago and by whom

...and much, much more.

⚠️ About Brendan:

Brendan is the author of the acclaimed, “The Grand Illusion: A Synthesis of Science and Spirituality - Book 1.” He is currently prepping to launch The Truthiversity - his own signature multimedia learning portal for free minds.

More from Brendan:

🎓 The Truthiversity is coming - get on the wait list at: Truthiversity.com

📘 Buy or learn more about "The Grand Illusion" book: brendanDmurphy.com/tgi

🧬 Watch the free Evolve Yourself Masterclass to learn about Brendan's evolutionary DNA activation and healing work with sound: http://Evolveyourself.live


Keywords
matrixalien agendagreysdracoreptilian race
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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