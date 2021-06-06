When Will Canadians & Australians Get Their Freedom Back? German Study Finds Lockdowns Of No Effect 6/6/21

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Pastors in #Canada have been arrested and one pastor is in hiding just for holding a church service... When will enough be enough?
Then, the #Telegraph just published an article showing that in #Germany #lockdowns had no effect...
So what's it all for? We will tell you, up next! Join us for all of that and so much more!