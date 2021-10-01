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Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski + AZ Senator Wendy Rogers | How to Push Through Persecution
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100 views • October 01, 2021
How to Push Through the Persecution with Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers & Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski
Pastor Artur Pawlowski and Wendy Rogers join us to share why we must fight against the Marxist and Communist spirit seeking to destroy your freedoms.
Sign the petition to expose election fraud at:
www.WendyRogers.org
Support Pastor Artur Pawlowski at:
www.StreetChurch.CA
Learn More At: https://www.foxnews.com/media/artur-pawlowski-canada-pastor-covid-19-restrictions-arrested-laura-ingraham-mask-calgary-street-church
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “10 Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness' sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. 11 Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.” - Matthew 5:10-11
Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski was arrested upon arrival to Canada and was charged criminally for officiating a Church Service in June and for not wearing a mask outside in March of 2021. The trial for the charges is scheduled for this October 13.
For the two criminal charges regarding the latest arrest he could be sentenced to up to 2 years in prison. That same day Pastor Pawlowski will be sentenced for the two previous offences, from April and May of 2021. The charges are “Inciting people to come to Church,” “Officiating a Church Service” and “Participating in an Illegal Gathering (Church Service)”contrary to two judges orders prohibiting Church Gatherings. Pawlowski could be sentenced to up to 4 years in prison, if the “judge/political activist” wants to throw the book at him plus a large monetary fine.
Pastor Artur Pawlowski and Wendy Rogers join us to share why we must fight against the Marxist and Communist spirit seeking to destroy your freedoms.
Sign the petition to expose election fraud at:
www.WendyRogers.org
Support Pastor Artur Pawlowski at:
www.StreetChurch.CA
Learn More At: https://www.foxnews.com/media/artur-pawlowski-canada-pastor-covid-19-restrictions-arrested-laura-ingraham-mask-calgary-street-church
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “10 Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness' sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. 11 Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.” - Matthew 5:10-11
Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski was arrested upon arrival to Canada and was charged criminally for officiating a Church Service in June and for not wearing a mask outside in March of 2021. The trial for the charges is scheduled for this October 13.
For the two criminal charges regarding the latest arrest he could be sentenced to up to 2 years in prison. That same day Pastor Pawlowski will be sentenced for the two previous offences, from April and May of 2021. The charges are “Inciting people to come to Church,” “Officiating a Church Service” and “Participating in an Illegal Gathering (Church Service)”contrary to two judges orders prohibiting Church Gatherings. Pawlowski could be sentenced to up to 4 years in prison, if the “judge/political activist” wants to throw the book at him plus a large monetary fine.
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